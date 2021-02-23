National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

