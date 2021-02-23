Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.27

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as high as $16.52. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 10,774 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.24 million, a PE ratio of 201.03 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $93,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at $344,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

