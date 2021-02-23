NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NWG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

