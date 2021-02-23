Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 163,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

