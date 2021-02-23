NBW Capital LLC Decreases Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,976 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ OMP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 4,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.13 million, a P/E ratio of 223.60 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

