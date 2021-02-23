NBW Capital LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory comprises approximately 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, hitting $134.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $143.29.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

