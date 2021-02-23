NBW Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 549,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,504,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

