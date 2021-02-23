NBW Capital LLC Sells 21,231 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,231 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 94,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 7,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.