NBW Capital LLC Sells 95,766 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,766 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 31.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226 in the last ninety days.

ONEW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $543.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.