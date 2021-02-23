NBW Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $221.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

