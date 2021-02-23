Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Tops $35.11 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $35.11 million and $2.53 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,524,141 coins and its circulating supply is 17,123,494 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

