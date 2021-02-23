Nebulas Market Capitalization Tops $27.97 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Nebulas has a market cap of $27.97 million and $6.14 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00674769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00028326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,707,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,177,240 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

