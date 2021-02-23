Neo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.05 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Neo has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $2.05 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $42.83 or 0.00085172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.67 or 0.00476584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00069549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00553478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00178687 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

