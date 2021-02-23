NEST Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.32 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $74.44 million and $12.32 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00462069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00071041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00081468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00494381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00075073 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

