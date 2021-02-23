NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

