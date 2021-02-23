New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Set at $2.25 by Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) received a $2.25 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,694,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in New Gold by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

