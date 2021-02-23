New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report sales of $166.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $167.17 million. New Relic posted sales of $159.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $661.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $752.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,894 shares of company stock worth $4,235,425 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 91,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.72. 1,034,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.