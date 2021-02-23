New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,894 shares of company stock worth $4,235,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 366,380 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,614,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

