New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 18,814 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $44,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,018 shares of company stock worth $11,437,087. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

