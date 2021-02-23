New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of NVR worth $40,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,656.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,806.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,390.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,187.47.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,313 shares of company stock worth $10,156,509. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

