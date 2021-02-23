New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,632 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of PACCAR worth $47,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after acquiring an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $27,784,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

