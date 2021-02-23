New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 31,950 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $46,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.90.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,349 shares of company stock worth $77,723,894. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $292.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

