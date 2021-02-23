New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $43,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

