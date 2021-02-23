Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.54 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST stock traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,756. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.