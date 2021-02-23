NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,556 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,859,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $219,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,463.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,010 shares of company stock valued at $38,509,411 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

