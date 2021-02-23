NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 52 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,788.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11,179.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,850.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,444.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

