NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,411 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 79,542 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

