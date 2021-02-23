NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,683,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

