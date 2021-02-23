NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JFrog were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

