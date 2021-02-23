NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $89,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 320.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

EWJ stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

