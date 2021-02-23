NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 400 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,252,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

APPS stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $97.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.