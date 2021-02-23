Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.17 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in VMware by 782.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in VMware by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.87 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

