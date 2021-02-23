Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 31,484 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 31,484 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $82,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 37.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 249,095 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,307,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,795,759 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. UBS Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.