Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 441 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA opened at $169.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.08. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

