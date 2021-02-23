Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ NBLX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 2,029,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.