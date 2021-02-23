Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:NMR opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

