Noodles & Company (NDLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $431.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,009. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.