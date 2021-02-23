North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 699,403 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 699,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,085,537.55.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 107,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,421,462.90.

On Friday, January 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$131,839.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.73 per share, with a total value of C$127,280.00.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 800,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.21. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$447.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

