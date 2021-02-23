North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE NOA opened at $12.84 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 271,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

