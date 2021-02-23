Northcoast Research Weighs in on JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

JELD opened at $28.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $9,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.