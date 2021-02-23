NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $78.86.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

