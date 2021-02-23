Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Novanta worth $120,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Novanta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.98.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

