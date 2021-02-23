Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 95,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.88. 25,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

