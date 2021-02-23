Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Novavax worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 163.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Novavax stock opened at $245.09 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.