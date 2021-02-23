Novavax, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $30.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $30.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2024 earnings at $35.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Shares of NVAX opened at $245.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.15. Novavax has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

