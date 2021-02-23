Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Trading Up 88.2%

Novra Technologies Inc. (CVE:NVI) shares were up 88.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,194,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,449% from the average daily volume of 141,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 825.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content in Canada and internationally. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions for broadcast radio networks, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion options; and data distribution for hardware infrastructure, as well as content distribution network software solution for secure file broadcasting.

