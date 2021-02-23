(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.55 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXE. Haywood Securities raised their price target on (NXE.V) from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

(NXE.V) has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

