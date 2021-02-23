Nxt Price Tops $0.0331 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and $2.99 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005316 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001683 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.