O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

NYSE OI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.