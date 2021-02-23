Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 762,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,473,420. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.